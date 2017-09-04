Kylian Mbappe: PSG newcomer tells Monaco fans: 'You're angry, but I love you'

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored 24 goals in all competitions for Monaco last season

Kylian Mbappe has written a heartfelt message to Monaco fans who criticised him during the transfer saga which ended with him joining Ligue 1 rivals Paris St-Germain.

After weeks of speculation, the 18-year-old France forward moved on a season-long loan to PSG, who have an option to buy the teenager next summer for a reported 180m euros (£166m).

Mbappe was booed by Monaco fans as he sat on the substitutes' bench during his last game before he joined their title rivals, a 6-1 defeat of Marseille.

"I know that a few of you don't understand my choice and that you're angry and I understand that," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I also understand some boos when we last [met]. Because false information circulated throughout the 'Mbappe soap opera'.

"But I haven't changed, my entourage haven't changed and our values remain the same: humility, simplicity and respect.

"You can be angry, hate me or boo me but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there - I love you."

Mbappe scored 24 times last season to help Monaco win their first league title in 17 years.

