Slovakia Under-21 v N Ireland Under-21s: Baraclough's boys aim for third win

Ian Baraclough's Northern Irish have beaten Estonia and Albania in their opening two qualifiers

BBC coverage

How to follow: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland Under-21s have the chance to win a third straight European qualifier for the first time in the country's history on Tuesday.

New manager Ian Baraclough had guided the surprise group leaders to last-gasp wins over Estonia and Albania in his first two matches in charge.

His side take on Slovakia in Senica in what is likely to be a tougher test.

"It's been probably better than what I expected coming into the job, if I'm honest," said Baraclough.

The new manager took over a side that hadn't won a game in four years.

"Looking back at the previous two games, I think it's fully deserved.

"(But) We know we've got harder games. The competition, with the likes of Spain, Iceland and Slovakia, is going to be tougher."

Stoppage-time penalties from Hartlepool defender Liam Donnelly have given them the three points in each of the two fixtures, though Baraclough has been impressed with how they have coped at the other end.

The strength of Michael O'Neill's senior team is their defensive solidity and Baraclough wants to instil a similar philosophy.

"We got a clean sheet against Albania and looked solid in Estonia, that gives you a chance to win games," Baraclough noted.

"I've said to the boys I want them to create history. We've not won back-to-back games in qualifiers for a while so for them to be recognised is nice for them."