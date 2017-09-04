Scotland 2-0 Malta: How the players rated at Hampden

Leigh Griffiths scored the crucial second for Scotland to seal the win

Scotland beat Malta 2-0 at Hampden as goals from Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths kept them in the hunt for a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The victory, coupled with a win for Group F leaders England at home to Slovakia, means Scotland are just one point behind the second-placed Slovaks with two matches remaining.

Slovakia are next up at Hampden in October in what will be a huge match in the chase for second spot and a possible play-off berth.

But who stood out for Gordon Strachan's side against bottom side Malta?

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson gives his marks out of 10 for the hosts.

Scotland (4-5-1)

Craig Gordon (goalkeeper) 6

A quiet night for the keeper who didn't have much to do at all. He kept a clean sheet and that's what was required.

Kieran Tierney (right-back) 6

A very steady performance, but in the right-back role he doesn't have quite the same attacking threat as he offers from his usual left-back position.

Christophe Berra (centre-back) 7

Scored a good goal in a commanding display. The defender has looked very impressive since returning to Hearts in the summer.

Charlie Mulgrew (centre-back) 6

It was a quiet night defensively for both centre-backs but Mulgrew always looked comfortable on the ball.

Andy Robertson (left-back) 7

Once again he got forward at every opportunity and put some great crosses into the box, including one that led to the Leigh Griffiths goal.

Scott Brown (midfield) 7

He looked like he was in first gear for most of the night. Managed to avoid a booking that would have ruled him out of the Slovakia match.

James McArthur (midfield) 6

The Crystal Palace midfielder wasn't involved a great deal before coming off at half-time.

McArthur (left) and Armstrong (right)

Stuart Armstrong (midfield) 8

Continued on from his impressive display in Lithuania and is growing in confidence with every game.

Matt Phillips (winger) 7

A constant threat to the Malta defence with his powerful running style. He offers a good option and probably should have scored.

James Forrest (winger) 6

He worked hard all night but his final decision let him down on a few occasions.

Leigh Griffiths (striker) 7

He will be delighted to have scored and his goal was richly deserved for the way he played. Hopefully the injury that forced him off is nothing serious.

Substitutes

James Morrison (for McArthur after 45 minutes) 6

Neat and tidy in possession and had a hand in second goal when his shot hit the post.

Christophe Berra scored the opener against Malta at Hampden

Grant Hanley (for Mulgrew after 56 minutes) 6

He didn't have a great deal to do but made one vital sliding challenge after Gordon spilled a shot.

Chris Martin (for Griffiths after 70 minutes) 5

Came on for the last 20 minutes to make an impact but was unable to get involved enough.