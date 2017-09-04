Broos targets second Nations Cup triumph in 2019

Hugo Broos led Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations success in February

Coach Hugo Broos has dismissed media reports that he has quit Cameroon by saying he wants to win a second Africa Cup of Nations with the country.

On Sunday, the Cameroon federation issued a statement that denied the Belgian had resigned after Friday's 4-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Nigeria.

"I want to stay with Cameroon," said Broos, a former Belgian international.

"I have ambitions - one of which is to win a second Nations Cup, in 2019 in Cameroon."

"I have never resigned. I am not someone who runs away when things go badly."

Broos, who briefly threatened to quit Cameroon earlier this year over management and funding problems, is scheduled to stay with the African champions until February 2018, when his contract runs out.

Earlier this year, the 65-year-old guided the Indomitable Lions to their fifth Nations Cup title - so ending a 15-year trophy drought.

The victory came after the team overcame several challenges, not least the fact that seven players chose to turn down call-ups ahead of the tournament for various reasons.

Cameroon's form has suffered since February's Nations Cup final against Egypt, with Broos' side - who performed poorly at June's Confederations Cup in Russia - winning just two of their eight matches since.

Friday's defeat by Nigeria means their hopes of reaching an African record eight appearance are all but over, as Broos readily admits.

On Monday, the Indomitable Lions host a Nigeria side who can qualify for Russia 2018 with victory - providing Zambia fail to beat Algeria in the week's other Group B game on Tuesday.

With just two points from three games, Cameroon trail Nigeria by seven points at the halfway stage in the group.

The country is set to host the next Nations Cup in two years' time even though there are concerns that the tournament may be taken away from Cameroon.