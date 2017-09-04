Ruud Gullit: Netherlands assistant coach regrets posting dressing room video

Dick Advoccat and Ruud Gullit
Ruud Gullit (right) captained the Dutch team to European Championship victory in 1988

Netherlands assistant coach Ruud Gullit has apologised after posting a video clip from the team's dressing room on social media.

The 55-year-old uploaded a video to his Twitter account featuring players celebrating following a 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Bulgaria.

Head coach Dick Advocaat said his actions "weren't helpful".

"I made the clip because of over-enthusiasm. In hindsight, I shouldn't have," said former midfielder Gullit.

Advocaat said the pair have "put the incident behind them".

The Netherlands are third in Group A, three points behind leaders Sweden and second-placed France.

