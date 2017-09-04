BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill in awkward post-match interview after Republic's Georgia draw
Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview
- From the section Football
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is unhappy at RTE football correspondent Tony O'Donoghue's line of question after the disappointing 1-1 draw in Georgia.
After saying that he knew the reason for the poor performance, O'Neill was asked if could elaborate.
"Why would I want to share it with you?" replied the Republic manager.
