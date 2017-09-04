BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill in awkward post-match interview after Republic's Georgia draw

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is unhappy at RTE football correspondent Tony O'Donoghue's line of question after the disappointing 1-1 draw in Georgia.

After saying that he knew the reason for the poor performance, O'Neill was asked if could elaborate.

"Why would I want to share it with you?" replied the Republic manager.

Top videos

Video

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Video

'England have exciting players' - Southgate

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

Ouch! When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place

Video

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Video

Brussels Highlights

Video

It's a dream come true - Woodburn

Video

Scrum V highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Video

NI skipper Davis wary of Czech threat in Belfast

Video

Scrum V highlights: Dragons 16-39 Leinster

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Men's Football College & Women's Football College

Football Training Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired