Coleraine manager Oran Kearney wins August manager of the month honour

Oran Kearney's side are top of the Premiership table after five straight opening wins

Coleraine's impressive start to the season has led to Oran Kearney winning the August manager of the month award.

The Bannsiders won their first four league games of the season and booked their place in the next round of the League Cup with a win over Larne.

Coleraine now top the Premiership table after keeping their 100% record by beating Glenavon 4-2 on Saturday.

"It's a great honour to win this award but I don't see it as a personal award," said Kearney.

"I am just representing the club that won the award. Ultimately, it's the boys that went onto the pitch and won those four league games.

"We've had a fantastic start to the season but we're not getting carried away. We will continue to work hard and see where that hard work takes us."

Coleraine defeated Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Warrenpoint Town in their opening four Premiership games.