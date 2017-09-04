Steve Evans: Mansfield Town boss not concerned by current form

Mansfield were 18th in League Two when Steve Evans was appointed in November 2016

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans says he is not concerned by his side's slow start to the new season.

The Stags drew 1-1 at Carlisle on Saturday and have just one win in seven matches in all competitions.

When asked whether it was a worry, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "No. You have to believe in performances and performances bring results.

"There will be teams higher up in the table who are playing pretty poor, but they will have a way of winning."

The Stags trailed 1-0 at half-time against Carlisle and after Kane Hemmings missed a second-half penalty, Calum Butcher scored on his debut to grab a point.

Evans added: "Over 46 games it never lasts. Over those 46 games the effort has to be matching the quality.

"I think in the first half (against Carlisle) the willingness to work smart was not there, but in the second half it was.

"That's why we are disappointed it was only a point. I said in June these first 10 to 12 games would be tough and that doesn't change."