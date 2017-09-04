Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss says no player is guaranteed a first-team place

Kevin Nolan revealed last week he is close to signing a new contract at Notts County

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says none of his squad are "guaranteed a first-team place".

Nolan, who was criticised by some fans for failing to sign a striker, revealed some potential new signings wanted guarantees of first-team football.

"Players didn't want to come because we have got that back-up all around the team," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"They didn't want to come and fight, they wanted guarantees of playing and I am not going to guarantee anyone. "

The Magpies won 1-0 at Port Vale on Saturday, thanks to a goal from substitute Lewis Alessandra, to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

"Lewis Alessandra scored, I have goals all over the pitch," Nolan continued. "It's great because you are bringing on quality and players that can make an impact and score goals.

"There's Jonathan Forte, Jorge Grant, Jon Stead, Shola Ameobi, Yatesy (Ryan Yates), (Richard) Duffy, (Shaun) Brisley, we've got goals all over our team.

"That's why I was quite happy with the business we have done and how early we did it."