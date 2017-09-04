Oldham chief executive Mark Moisley says new investment just weeks away

Oldham Athletic have lost all five of their games in League One this season

Oldham Athletic chief executive Mark Moisley says the club could be just weeks away from sealing new investment.

Football agent Abdallah Lemsagam is understood to be purchasing part of the League One club and has been at a number of Latics games this season.

"We're at a point where we're hopeful things will develop and when they do, we will advise people," Moisley said.

"It's not always easy with these things because when any investment potentially comes in, it takes a lot of time."

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Moisley continued: "Every case like this is different. Some cases it does take months but hopefully it will be weeks.

"There's a lot still to do and talks are continuing but they are positive."

Oldham are second from bottom in League One after five defeats and no points.

Lemsagam's Sport 2JLT company has represented players including former Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari and striker Alfonso Alves, who was at Middlesbrough.

Football Association regulations state an authorised agent can't have a stake larger than 5% in a football club but are allowed to as long as they do not act in contract negotiations that involve the club while holding their stake.

The club said in a statement that Corney is speaking to the EFL about a possible sale of the club but stressed the deal will not take place if the league do not agree to it.

'Talks are ongoing'

Corney, who is Oldham's majority shareholder after saving the club in 2004 with Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal, has previously held talks to bring investment into the club.

"Simon has spoken to a lot of interested parties over the course of the last couple of years. With the one at the moment that he's speaking with, we hope that can go further," Moisley added.

"People have got to do all their due diligence and at this stage, talks are ongoing and we went out and advised supporters of that.

"There were a lot of rumours circulating and you can't respond to every one."

Analysis

BBC Radio Manchester's John Gilder

As with any workplace - and the football industry is no different - it is inevitable that there will be unrest amongst employees when changes, big or small, are on the cards.

Such is the case at Oldham Athletic Football Club, with the impact of potential change cascading downwards and affecting each and every employee. Nothing has changed yet though, but the signs are that it will.

Results on the pitch are what fans see each week - at the moment those early season results and performances have been distinctly poor.

There is only so much a football club can tell its fans at a time like this. The reality is that only time will tell for Oldham Athletic and its long suffering followers.