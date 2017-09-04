Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes side can be 'winning force' in League One

Kenny Jackett has not seen his Portsmouth side win since the opening day of the League One season

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes his squad have the potential to be "a winning force" in League One despite just one win from five games.

Pompey were beaten 1-0 at home by Rotherham on Sunday despite creating a number of good chances.

"In a battling game we missed key chances and didn't get a penalty appeal our way, that's how close it's been," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

Rotherham's win was their first away from home since April 2016.

Jackett handed debuts to three transfer deadline day signings - Oliver Hawkins, Stuart O'Keefe and Matty Kennedy - while summer signing Nathan Thompson also made a first appearance off the bench.

"I thought all four of them looked bright, but we've got to work them into the team where we can get them to be more effective," he said.

"We've had some close games, but we want to improve and want to be a winning force in this division."