David Villa: Spain forward's international return cut short by injury
David Villa has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein through injury.
The 35-year-old forward retired from international football in 2014 but returned last month after three years.
He featured as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday but suffered an abductor injury in training.
"Having picked up a strain in Sunday's training session, it was decided he would leave the squad," said the Spanish football federation.
New York City striker Villa is Spain's all-time top scorer with 59 goals and was capped for the 98th time against Italy.
Spain are currently top of Group G and travel to Liechtenstein on Tuesday.