Paul Tisdale: Exeter City boss 'close' to new contract, says chairman

Paul Tisdale took charge of his 500th Exeter City match in February

Exeter City chairman Julian Tagg says the club are "close to finalising" a new contract for manager Paul Tisdale.

Tisdale, 44, is the longest-serving boss in the EFL, having been appointed by the League Two leaders in June 2006.

He had been on a two-year rolling deal, but in November the Exeter City Supporters' Trust ordered the club to serve notice on his contract.

"It's a very important thing - it's been at the front of our minds," Tagg told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's a lot of work going on and we're getting close to hopefully settling the whole business in getting back to a consistent position, so that Paul, the players and the club can continue on."

Exeter were in the League Two drop zone when the terms of Tisdale's contract were changed, but went on to reach the play-off final.

As things stand, his deal will expire in November 2018.

"There's a small group of people dealing with that [Tisdale's contract] and hopefully we're getting close to finalising it," said Tagg.

"Paul's in again next week for a board meeting to finalise those, and any number of other details, about how we go forward - not just that."