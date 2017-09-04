Manchester City: La Liga asks Uefa to investigate club's financial fair play

Manchester City have been transformed since The Abu Dhabi United Group bought the club in 2008

The Spanish football league has asked Uefa to investigate into whether Manchester City have broken financial fair play rules.

European football's governing body is already investigating if Paris St-Germain have broken the rules, designed to stop clubs from 'financial doping'.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said City and PSG's "funding by state-aid distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that is irreparably harming the football industry".

City and PSG spent hundreds of millions of pounds on new players this summer.

PSG have been owned by the Gulf state of Qatar, via its Qatar Sports Investments fund, since 2011.

They more than doubled the world record transfer fee when they spent 222m euros (£200m) to sign Neymar last month, before adding Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco, a deal that is expected to be made permanent for £165.7m in 2018.

Manchester City's summer spend of £215m was the biggest by any club in any transfer window.

The Premier League club was bought by The Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

A La Liga statement released on Monday confirms it wrote two letters to Uefa on 22 August - one to express concerns over the French club, and another relating to City.

The body claimed that "both PSG and Man City benefit from sponsorships that make no economic sense and lack any fair value".

The statement continued: "La Liga calls on Uefa to proceed with its investigation, taking into account the full history of PSG's actions. Additionally, La Liga calls on Uefa to open a similar investigation into Man City."