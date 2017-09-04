World Cup 2018: Scotland must beware Malta breakaway, says Kevin Gallacher

England took 53 minutes to break the deadlock against Malta on Friday through Harry Kane

Kevin Gallacher knows all about how difficult it is to break down Malta and has warned Scotland against a breakaway goal in Monday's World Cup qualifier.

The 50-year-old former striker was in two Scotland line-ups that enjoyed narrow wins over the Falcons.

"They took England to the wire and the result flattered England," he said of Malta's 4-0 defeat on Friday.

"Malta will set up to just try and catch you on the counter attack and that's where you have to be careful."

Malta sit bottom of Group F without a point, but Gallacher points out that Gareth Southgate's section leaders were being held 0-0 at half-time having found Friday's hosts difficult to penetrate.

Gallacher, who played in a 2-0 win in Ta'Qali Stadium in a 1993 qualifier and 3-2 friendly victory there four years later, thinks "it will be a tough one" for Gordon Strachan's side despite Friday's fine 3-0 success in Lithuania.

"They got a great result going into the game against Malta and their confidence will be flying," he told BBC Scotland.

"It will be up to the lads to get their passing and moving going and hopefully get in behind Malta, get an early goal and that'll open them up a little bit.

Darren Fletcher scored as Scotland beat Malta 5-1 in September

"If Scotland keep going and try to keep attacking and forget about defence, Malta might get a shot or two at goal and that's where we have to be very careful."

Friday's win moved Scotland up to third in Group F, but they remain four points behind Slovakia and two more adrift of England.

With only three games remaining, Strachan's side are likely to need to win all of them to stand a chance of being one of the best runners-up that go into a play-off for a place at the Russia 2018 finals.

Gallacher believes the current starting line-up, which contained six players from the Celtic side that qualified for the Champions League group stage, should be able to cope with the heightened expectations ahead of "three cup finals".

"It does put pressure on you, there's no doubt about it, but you've got so much in your head about the tactics of the team, the way the manager wants you to play, that, when you cross that white line, you're just thinking about the game," he said.

"There's a lot of Celtic players in there who have played in cup finals and know how to handle them.

"So hopefully they will be able to handle the next three matches and it would be nice to actually go to a competition and watch Scotland as a supporter instead of playing in one."

Kevin Gallacher played in two Scotland wins over Malta

Gallacher was in the Scotland squad the last time they qualified for a major finals - World Cup 1998 in France - and realises that Strachan's side face an uphill task even if they defeat Malta.

"It has been a long time since we've been to a competition and a win tonight would still leave us with two very tough games," he said.

"Slovenia and Slovakia are going to be very difficult. You just hope we can keep the momentum going into October.

"But that's the way we do it with Scotland. We don't do it the easy way.

"We don't go out there and steamroller everybody. We like to keep the fans on their toes and make it hard for ourselves."

Gallacher expects Strachan to stick by the starting XI that served him so well in Vilnius.

"Generally, Gordon likes one or two changes, but I think he might stay with the line-up and give them a chance to continue with the goalscoring opportunities they are creating for one another," he added.