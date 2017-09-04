Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager says he had doubts over future

Arsene Wenger
Wenger, who has been in charge of Arsenal for 21 years, is the longest serving manager in Europe

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he "hesitated" over signing a new contract last season because he doubted whether he was "capable of leading the club".

Wenger agreed a two-year deal in May, a month before his contract expired.

On French TV programme Telefoot, he said there were "personal reasons" behind the decision to delay extending his 21-year reign at the Gunners.

But he added: "I've been there for so long that you always wonder, can you still take the team to the next level?"

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season - the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger joined in 1996 - before beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup.

Wenger's side began their new league campaign with a 4-3 victory at home to Leicester, before losing 1-0 at Stoke and 4-0 at Liverpool.

"I've been at Arsenal many years and last season we struggled a lot," the 67-year-old Frenchman said.

"This year we won our first game, we weren't as good in the second match and then we had a catastrophic performance.

"But now we have to recover and, as always in a time of crisis, you have to win your next game."

Wenger was also asked about Arsenal's transfer deadline-day bid for 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

A fee in the region of £90m was reportedly agreed, but Wenger revealed the player "decided to stay at Monaco".

Asked if he planned to return with another attempt to sign the France international, Wenger said: "Yes. I think he's a player who has great quality."

He also said he had wanted to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris St-Germain on loan, with a permanent 180m euro (£165.7m) transfer set to be completed next season.

"Well, 180m is a bit too high for us," said Wenger, who described the 18-year-old as "the next Pele".

Yes or no?

Wenger was asked several questions to which he could only reply 'yes' or 'no'.

Q: Could you ever coach another club?

Wenger: Yes.

Q: Have you had contact with PSG?

Wenger: Yes.

Q: Would you swap all your trophies for one Champions League?

Wenger: No.

Q: But not having won it really bothers you?

Wenger: No.

Q: Can you win league this year?

Wenger: Yes.

Q: Are you disappointed with your transfer window?

Wenger: No.

