Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager says he had doubts over future
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he "hesitated" over signing a new contract last season because he doubted whether he was "capable of leading the club".
Wenger agreed a two-year deal in May, a month before his contract expired.
On French TV programme Telefoot, he said there were "personal reasons" behind the decision to delay extending his 21-year reign at the Gunners.
But he added: "I've been there for so long that you always wonder, can you still take the team to the next level?"
Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season - the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger joined in 1996 - before beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup.
Wenger's side began their new league campaign with a 4-3 victory at home to Leicester, before losing 1-0 at Stoke and 4-0 at Liverpool.
"I've been at Arsenal many years and last season we struggled a lot," the 67-year-old Frenchman said.
"This year we won our first game, we weren't as good in the second match and then we had a catastrophic performance.
"But now we have to recover and, as always in a time of crisis, you have to win your next game."
Wenger was also asked about Arsenal's transfer deadline-day bid for 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.
A fee in the region of £90m was reportedly agreed, but Wenger revealed the player "decided to stay at Monaco".
Asked if he planned to return with another attempt to sign the France international, Wenger said: "Yes. I think he's a player who has great quality."
He also said he had wanted to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris St-Germain on loan, with a permanent 180m euro (£165.7m) transfer set to be completed next season.
"Well, 180m is a bit too high for us," said Wenger, who described the 18-year-old as "the next Pele".
Yes or no?
Wenger was asked several questions to which he could only reply 'yes' or 'no'.
Q: Could you ever coach another club?
Wenger: Yes.
Q: Have you had contact with PSG?
Wenger: Yes.
Q: Would you swap all your trophies for one Champions League?
Wenger: No.
Q: But not having won it really bothers you?
Wenger: No.
Q: Can you win league this year?
Wenger: Yes.
Q: Are you disappointed with your transfer window?
Wenger: No.