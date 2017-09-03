Joe Allen and Neil Taylor return for Wales v Moldova

Neil Taylor has close support from Joe Allen (R) against Slovakia at Euro 2016

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales Venue: Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau Date: Tuesday, 5 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Midfielder Joe Allen and defender Neil Taylor have returned to the Wales squad for their trip to Moldova in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The pair missed Wales' 1-0 win over Austria on Saturday that kept alive their hopes of going to Russia.

Allen replaces Jonny Williams and James Collins drops out to accommodate Taylor's return.

Wales are four points behind leaders Serbia with three games left in Pool D while winless Moldova are bottom.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Ben Davies, James Chester, Neil Taylor, Chris Gunter, Jazz Richards, Tom Lockyer, Ashley Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, David Edwards, Andy King, Lee Evans, Joe Ledley, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Marley Watkins, Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn.