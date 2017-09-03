World Cup Qualifying - European - Group H
Greece0Belgium0

Greece v Belgium

Line-ups

Greece

  • 1Karnezis
  • 2Maniatis
  • 4Manolas
  • 19Papastathopoulos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 6Tziolis
  • 22Samaris
  • 21Stafylidis
  • 10Fortounis
  • 11Donis

Substitutes

  • 5Koutroubis
  • 7Siopis
  • 9Vellios
  • 12Kyriakidis
  • 13Anestis
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 15Lykogiannis
  • 16Diamantakos
  • 17Tachtsidis
  • 18Gianniotas
  • 20Mantalos
  • 23Bouchalakis

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 8Fellaini
  • 19Dembélé
  • 21Carrasco
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 14Mertens
  • 9R Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 4Mirallas
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 10Hazard
  • 11Hazard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16Defour
  • 17Tielemans
  • 18Batshuayi
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Ciman
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Greece 0, Belgium 0.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Belgium).

Anastasios Donis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Greece. Alexandros Tziolis tries a through ball, but Giannis Maniatis is caught offside.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Zeca.

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).

Offside, Belgium. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Vermaelen.

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.

Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

Giannis Maniatis (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zeca (Greece).

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Marouane Fellaini.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Belgium).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.

Attempt saved. Anastasios Donis (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Giannis Maniatis.

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium).

Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Bos-Herze8422168814
3Greece8350103714
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008334-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

