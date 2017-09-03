First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.
Gibraltar v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 1Ibrahim
- 2Garcia
- 6Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 3Chipolina
- 16Pons
- 10Walker
- 20Green
- 18Hernandez
- 4Bardon
- 7Casciaro
Substitutes
- 8Garro
- 9Duarte
- 11Yome
- 14Bosio
- 17Pusey
- 19Coombes
- 21Guilling
- 22Podesta
- 23Goldwin
Bos-Herze
- 1Begovic
- 6Vranjes
- 2Cocalic
- 17ZukanovicBooked at 28mins
- 5Kolasinac
- 23Jajalo
- 21Hadzic
- 19Visca
- 18Kodro
- 16Lulic
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 3Bicakcic
- 4Dumic
- 7Cimirot
- 8Hodzic
- 9Ibisevic
- 10Simunovic
- 12Sehic
- 13Milicevic
- 14Bajic
- 15Sunjic
- 20Milosevic
- 22Piric
- Referee:
- Thorvaldur Arnason
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Edin Cocalic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anel Hadzic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mato Jajalo with a cross.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Anthony Hernandez.
Hand ball by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Deren Ibrahim.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anel Hadzic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Alain Pons.
Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony Hernandez (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kenan Kodro.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.
Attempt blocked. Mato Jajalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mato Jajalo tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.
Booking
Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ervin Zukanovic.
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Video Review:.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Cocalic tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Jean Carlos Garcia (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anel Hadzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.