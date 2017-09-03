World Cup Qualifying - European - Group H
Gibraltar0Bos-Herze1

Gibraltar v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 1Ibrahim
  • 2Garcia
  • 6Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 3Chipolina
  • 16Pons
  • 10Walker
  • 20Green
  • 18Hernandez
  • 4Bardon
  • 7Casciaro

Substitutes

  • 8Garro
  • 9Duarte
  • 11Yome
  • 14Bosio
  • 17Pusey
  • 19Coombes
  • 21Guilling
  • 22Podesta
  • 23Goldwin

Bos-Herze

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Vranjes
  • 2Cocalic
  • 17ZukanovicBooked at 28mins
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 23Jajalo
  • 21Hadzic
  • 19Visca
  • 18Kodro
  • 16Lulic
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 3Bicakcic
  • 4Dumic
  • 7Cimirot
  • 8Hodzic
  • 9Ibisevic
  • 10Simunovic
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Milicevic
  • 14Bajic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 20Milosevic
  • 22Piric
Referee:
Thorvaldur Arnason

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.

Attempt saved. Edin Cocalic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anel Hadzic with a cross.

Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mato Jajalo with a cross.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Anthony Hernandez.

Hand ball by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Deren Ibrahim.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Visca.

Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anel Hadzic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Alain Pons.

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anthony Hernandez (Gibraltar).

Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kenan Kodro.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.

Attempt blocked. Mato Jajalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mato Jajalo tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.

Booking

Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).

Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ervin Zukanovic.

Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

Video Review:.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Cocalic tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Visca.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Jean Carlos Garcia (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Anel Hadzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Bos-Herze8422168814
3Greece8350103714
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008334-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

