First Half ends, Latvia 0, Switzerland 1.
Latvia v Switzerland
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 11Solovjovs
- 3Kolesovs
- 13Gorkss
- 20Dubra
- 2MaksimenkoBooked at 44mins
- 6IndransBooked at 37mins
- 17Vardanjans
- 5Laizans
- 10Sabala
- 15Rakels
Substitutes
- 7Visnakovs
- 8Ulimbasevs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 14Tidenbergs
- 16Kazacoks
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Savalnieks
- 21Kluskins
- 22Gutkovskis
- 23Steinbors
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 22Schär
- 20Djourou
- 13Rodríguez
- 11Behrami
- 15Dzemaili
- 10Xhaka
- 23Shaqiri
- 9Seferovic
- 18Mehmedi
Substitutes
- 3Moubandje
- 4Elvedi
- 5Akanji
- 6Lang
- 7Zakaria
- 8Freuler
- 12Hitz
- 14Zuber
- 16Fernandes
- 17Fernandes
- 19Derdiyok
- 21Bürki
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerijs Sabala.
Booking
Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).
Attempt missed. Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra with a headed pass.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).
Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blerim Dzemaili with a headed pass.
Booking
Davis Indrans (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).
Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot is too high. Blerim Dzemaili should be disappointed.
Penalty Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi.
Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia).
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olegs Laizans.
Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).
Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia) because of an injury.
Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).