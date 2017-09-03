World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Latvia0Switzerland1

Latvia v Switzerland

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 11Solovjovs
  • 3Kolesovs
  • 13Gorkss
  • 20Dubra
  • 2MaksimenkoBooked at 44mins
  • 6IndransBooked at 37mins
  • 17Vardanjans
  • 5Laizans
  • 10Sabala
  • 15Rakels

Substitutes

  • 7Visnakovs
  • 8Ulimbasevs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 14Tidenbergs
  • 16Kazacoks
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Savalnieks
  • 21Kluskins
  • 22Gutkovskis
  • 23Steinbors

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 20Djourou
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 11Behrami
  • 15Dzemaili
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 9Seferovic
  • 18Mehmedi

Substitutes

  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Elvedi
  • 5Akanji
  • 6Lang
  • 7Zakaria
  • 8Freuler
  • 12Hitz
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Fernandes
  • 17Fernandes
  • 19Derdiyok
  • 21Bürki
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Latvia 0, Switzerland 1.

Attempt missed. Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerijs Sabala.

Booking

Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Attempt missed. Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra with a headed pass.

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blerim Dzemaili with a headed pass.

Booking

Davis Indrans (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia).

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot is too high. Blerim Dzemaili should be disappointed.

Penalty Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi.

Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia).

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

Attempt saved. Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olegs Laizans.

Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).

Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia) because of an injury.

Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Bos-Herze8422168814
3Greece8350103714
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008334-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

