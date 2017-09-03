World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Hungary0Portugal0

Hungary v Portugal

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 5Fiola
  • 20Guzmics
  • 4Kádár
  • 3Korhut
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 15PátkaiBooked at 20mins
  • 6ElekBooked at 45mins
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 19PriskinBooked at 30mins
  • 11Eppel

Substitutes

  • 2Hangya
  • 8Nagy
  • 10Nagy
  • 12Kovacsik
  • 13Böde
  • 16Pintér
  • 17Varga
  • 18Stieber
  • 22Megyeri
  • 23Markvart

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 21Soares
  • 3Pepe
  • 2Bruno Alves
  • 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forEliseuat 28'minutes
  • 18Batalha Martins
  • 13Danilo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 10João Mário
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Barbosa Pereira
  • 6Fonte
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 12Semedo Varela
  • 14Carvalho
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Borges Fernandes
  • 17Oliveira
  • 19Eliseu
  • 20Quaresma
  • 22Beto
  • 23Adrien Silva
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home4
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Hungary 0, Portugal 0.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eliseu.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ákos Elek (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).

Attempt saved. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.

Attempt missed. Eliseu (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ákos Elek (Hungary).

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Cédric Soares (Portugal) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Gergö Lovrencsics (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pepe (Portugal) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Tamás Priskin (Hungary) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tamás Priskin (Hungary).

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Eliseu replaces Fábio Coentrão because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Portugal) because of an injury.

Offside, Portugal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.

Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).

Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gergö Lovrencsics.

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Booking

Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Máté Pátkai (Hungary).

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Bos-Herze8422168814
3Greece8350103714
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008334-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kicking a ball

Rugbytots North East Kent
STARTING GROUP FOR ROAD RIDES

Bollington Bikefest

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired