First Half ends, Hungary 0, Portugal 0.
Hungary v Portugal
Line-ups
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 5Fiola
- 20Guzmics
- 4Kádár
- 3Korhut
- 14Lovrencsics
- 15PátkaiBooked at 20mins
- 6ElekBooked at 45mins
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 19PriskinBooked at 30mins
- 11Eppel
Substitutes
- 2Hangya
- 8Nagy
- 10Nagy
- 12Kovacsik
- 13Böde
- 16Pintér
- 17Varga
- 18Stieber
- 22Megyeri
- 23Markvart
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21Soares
- 3Pepe
- 2Bruno Alves
- 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forEliseuat 28'minutes
- 18Batalha Martins
- 13Danilo
- 8João Moutinho
- 10João Mário
- 9Valente Silva
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Barbosa Pereira
- 6Fonte
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 12Semedo Varela
- 14Carvalho
- 15André Gomes
- 16Borges Fernandes
- 17Oliveira
- 19Eliseu
- 20Quaresma
- 22Beto
- 23Adrien Silva
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eliseu.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ákos Elek (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).
Attempt saved. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt missed. Eliseu (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ákos Elek (Hungary).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cédric Soares (Portugal) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gergö Lovrencsics (Hungary) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pepe (Portugal) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Tamás Priskin (Hungary) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tamás Priskin (Hungary).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Eliseu replaces Fábio Coentrão because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Portugal) because of an injury.
Offside, Portugal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).
Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gergö Lovrencsics.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Booking
Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Máté Pátkai (Hungary).
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).