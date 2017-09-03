Georgi Terziev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Netherlands v Bulgaria
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Tete
- 3de Vrij
- 4Hoedt
- 5Blind
- 6Wijnaldum
- 10Pröpper
- 8Vilhena
- 11Robben
- 9Janssen
- 7Promes
Substitutes
- 12Veltman
- 13de Ligt
- 14Rekik
- 15Martins Indi
- 16Sneijder
- 17Depay
- 18van de Beek
- 19Dost
- 20van Ginkel
- 21Fosu-Mensah
- 22Stekelenburg
- 23Zoet
Bulgaria
- 13Iliev
- 2Popov
- 5TerzievBooked at 33mins
- 15Bozhikov
- 3Zanev
- 7Kostadinov
- 11Manolev
- 18Chochev
- 22TsvetkovSubstituted forSlavchevat 25'minutes
- 4Zehirov
- 10Popov
Substitutes
- 1Mitrev
- 6Slavchev
- 8Nedelev
- 9Dimitrov
- 12Kraev
- 14Nedyalkov
- 16Galabinov
- 17Milanov
- 19Despodov
- 20Starokin
- 21Malinov
- 23Kitanov
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Vincent Janssen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Terziev (Bulgaria).
Offside, Netherlands. Davy Pröpper tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
Offside, Bulgaria. Atanas Zehirov tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Simeon Slavchev replaces Aleksandar Tsvetkov.
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stanislav Manolev (Bulgaria).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Strahil Popov with a cross.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Strahil Popov.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Atanas Zehirov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Davy Pröpper (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria).
Offside, Bulgaria. Ivaylo Chochev tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Bulgaria 0. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.