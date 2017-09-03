Delay in match Sergei Chernik (Belarus) because of an injury.
Belarus v Sweden
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belarus
- 12Chernik
- 19Burko
- 21Filipenko
- 17Sivakov
- 6Sachivko
- 16Rios
- 23Balanovich
- 9Korzun
- 13Nekhajchik
- 15Signevich
- 10Saroka
Substitutes
- 1Klimovich
- 2Dragun
- 3Matveychik
- 4Aliseyko
- 7Bykov
- 8Sawicki
- 11Gordeychuk
- 14Naumov
- 18Maevski
- 20Gavrilovich
- 22Guschenko
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Durmaz
- 7Larsson
- 13Johansson
- 10Forsberg
- 11NymanBooked at 30mins
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 8Hiljemark
- 12Johnsson
- 14Helander
- 15Svensson
- 16Krafth
- 17Claesson
- 18Jansson
- 19Rohden
- 20Thelin
- 22Armenteros
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Christoffer Nyman (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christoffer Nyman (Sweden).
Sergei Chernik (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) hits the bar with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards from a direct free kick.
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus).
Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksey Rios (Belarus).
Robin Olsen (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus).
Foul by Jakob Johansson (Sweden).
Igor Burko (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Belarus 0, Sweden 2. Christoffer Nyman (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikita Korzun (Belarus).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Egor Filipenko (Belarus).
Foul by Jakob Johansson (Sweden).
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Attempt blocked. Egor Filipenko (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Rios with a cross.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Goal!
Goal! Belarus 0, Sweden 1. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikael Lustig.
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Burko (Belarus).
Egor Filipenko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Saroka.
Hand ball by Christoffer Nyman (Sweden).
Offside, Belarus. Egor Filipenko tries a through ball, but Anton Saroka is caught offside.
Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Egor Filipenko (Belarus).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Jimmy Durmaz.
Attempt saved. Jakob Johansson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).