Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Faroe Islands v Andorra
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 2Tór Naes
- 5Faero
- 4Gregersen
- 14Baldvinsson
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 7Benjaminsen
- 20Joensen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 11Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 8Bartalsstovu
- 12Gestsson
- 13Jacobsen
- 15Askham
- 16Jonsson
- 17Nielsen
- 18Lokin
- 19Johannesen
- 21Olsen
- 23Hansen
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 23Rubio GómezBooked at 12mins
- 6Lima Sola
- 20Llovera
- 2Rubio Gomez
- 5García Miramontes
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 8Vieira
- 15San Nicolás
- 7PujolBooked at 28mins
- 16Martinez Palau
Substitutes
- 9Riera Lancha
- 11Moreno
- 13Pol
- 17Sánchez Alburquerque
- 19Gomez
- 21García Renom
- 22Maneiro Ton
- Referee:
- Alan Mario Sant
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Goal!
Goal! Faroe Islands 1, Andorra 0. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frodi Benjaminsen with a headed pass.
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Odmar Faero.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Jordi Rubio (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc Pujol (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
René Joensen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Pujol (Andorra).
Offside, Faroe Islands. Frodi Benjaminsen tries a through ball, but Jónas Tór Naes is caught offside.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Josep Gomes (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Jesus Rubio.
Attempt missed. Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solvi Vatnhamar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Marc Pujol.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Jordi Rubio.
Offside, Faroe Islands. Solvi Vatnhamar tries a through ball, but Jónas Tór Naes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frodi Benjaminsen.
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Booking
Jordi Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordi Rubio (Andorra).
Attempt blocked. Emili García (Andorra) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Jónas Tór Naes (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexandre Martinez (Andorra).
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Marc Pujol (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Pujol (Andorra) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ildefonso Lima (Andorra).