Scottish Challenge Cup: The New Saints 1-1 Livingston (6-5 pens)

Welsh team The New Saints reached the Scottish Challenge Cup third round after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Livingston's Scott Pittman sent his effort over the bar to end a shoot-out in which the hosts had found themselves on the brink of defeat.

Midfielder Aeron Edwards opened the scoring for Saints with a superb diving header off a free kick.

Livingston's reply was equally memorable as Dylan Mackin's looping header proved unstoppable.

But the deadlock continued through extra time, and until Pittman's high shot.

Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle, Queen of the South, Dunfermline, St Mirren, Dumbarton and Cove Rangers had already won to reach the third round.

Results

Saturday unless stated

Ayr United 1-1 Montrose (aet, 5-6 pens) (Tue)

Stranraer 2-0 Partick Thistle U20 (Fri)

Aberdeen U20 2-4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Berwick Rangers 0-5 Queen of the South

Buckie Thistle 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

Crusaders 3-2 Motherwell U20

Dumbarton 2-1 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet)

Dundee United 3-1 Alloa Athletic

Elgin City 2-0 Bray Wanderers

Hamilton Academical U20 1-3 Cove Rangers

Peterhead 2-0 Annan Athletic

Raith Rovers 4-0 Ross County U20

Spartans 1-2 Linfield

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Falkirk

St Mirren 3-1 Hearts U20

The New Saints v Livingston (aet, 6-5 pens) (Sun)