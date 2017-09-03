BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis wary of Czech Republic threat
Captain Steven Davis says Northern Ireland must be at their best to get a World Cup qualifier draw or better against the Czech Republic on Monday to ensure second spot.
The eight best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups will compete in the play-offs for the finals in Russia next year.
Group leaders Germany needed a late goal to clinch a 2-1 win over the Czechs on Friday evening.
