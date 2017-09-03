BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says his team can deal with the pressure of securing a likely World Cup play-off spot if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic.

O'Neill's team are seven points clear of the third-placed Czechs going into Monday night's qualifier in Belfast.

The teams played out a stalemate in a Group C qualifier in Prague last September.

Top videos

Video

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

'Ouch!' - When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

It's a dream come true - Woodburn

Video

Scrum V highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Video

Scrum V highlights: Dragons 16-39 Leinster

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Video

Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total

Video

Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well

Video

Pro14 highlights: Connacht 12-18 Glasgow Warriors

Video

'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into final

Video

Afridi out first ball in Hampshire chase

Video

Bears stage fielding masterclass to reach final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kicking a ball

Rugbytots North East Kent
STARTING GROUP FOR ROAD RIDES

Bollington Bikefest

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired