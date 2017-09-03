Transfer gossip: Messi, Griezmann, Sanchez, Barkley, Can, Lemar, Wenger

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Playmaker Lionel Messi, 30, is said to be considering his future at Barcelona following the departure of Neymar, 25, and the club's failure to sign the likes of Philippe Coutinho, 25, and Angel Di Maria, 29. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger has admitted he considered quitting Arsenal before signing a two-year contract this summer - but now insists the Gunners can still win the title this season. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United could revive their interest in Antoine Griezmann, 26, as his release clause at Atletico Madrid is to be halved from its previous figure of £184m (€200m) when the Spanish club's transfer embargo ends in January. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Express)

Tottenham's 28-year-old Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld, whose current contract runs until 2020, has urged the club to hand him an improved deal, insisting a host of other clubs are keen to sign him. (The Sun)

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has broken his silence after the collapse of his deadline day move to Manchester City. The 28-year-old forward wrote on Instagram: "You will realise that what today seems like a sacrifice, will end up being the greatest achievement of your life." (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is prepared to change his favoured 3-4-3 formation but could still be sacked before next weekend's match with Burnley after three successive defeats and no goals to open his Premier League campaign. (Independent)

Everton's England international midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, will sign for Tottenham in the January transfer window. (Daily Star)

Serie A champions Juventus are lining up a January move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23. (Tuttosport, via Independent)

Arsene Wenger has said he will revisit his interest in Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, after confirming Arsenal submitted a late £92m bid for the 21-year-old France international before last month's deadline. (Guardian)

Former Manchester United and City forward Carlos Tevez, 33, says it is "very difficult to return" to his first club Boca Juniors in Argentina as his contract at Shanghai Shenhua is "very complex" and "the Chinese are not stupid." (Guardian)

Ex-Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, 34, is available on a free transfer after being released by Manchester City and has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton. (Croydon Advertiser)

Tottenham's defensive midfielder Eric Dier, 23, insists he had no intention of asking for a transfer request amid summer interest from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Wayne Rooney insists there will be no reversal of his decision to retire from international football but is taking his coaching badges and would one day like to manage England. (Talksport)

Rooney added that former manager Fabio Capello cheered for Italy at the 2010 World Cup while he was leading England. "I don't think that was right," he says. (Talksport)

West Ham are launching legal action against the Sporting Lisbon director who called co-chairman David Sullivan a "liar" and a "parasite". (Daily Telegraph)

Chinese spending power in European football is set to be reined in as the country's government takes action to prevent money leaving the mainland and the Midlands could be particularly affected, with Aston Villa, Birmingham, West Bromwich Albion and Wolves all under Chinese ownership. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen celebrates Belgium becoming the first European side to join hosts Russia at next summer's World Cup finals and is on the scoresheet as they beat Greece to qualify with two matches still to play.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte chose "Football English: Soccer Vocabulary for Learners of English" as his reading material during a holiday on a sun-kissed beach in his native Italy. (The Sun)

Tottenham's Eric Dier says footballers are "the last people to blame" for the extraordinary wages in the game. (London Evening Standard)

Watford's Jerome Sinclair with a forthright reply to a website forum. "This footage is one-sided and very misleading. I was approached, but nothing was agreed. I am very happy at Watford and am looking forward to the season. Don't believe everything you read or watch!"

At least two Manchester United stars are being investigated by HMRC over alleged image rights tax issues. (Daily Mail)

Brighton goalkeeper Tim Krul believes Newcastle made a mistake by dismissing Chris Hughton, now his manager again on the south coast. (Newcastle Chronicle)

More Brighton news and forward Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, reveals on social media that a return to action is not far away after limping off on the opening day of the season with a hamstring injury.