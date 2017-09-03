Ben Woodburn: Ian Rush says Wales and Liverpool striker is making his mark

Wales hero Ben Woodburn: One cap, one goal, thousands of fans

Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn burst on to the international stage on Saturday as he marked his Wales debut with the goal against Austria that has reignited his country's World Cup 2018 qualification hopes.

One man already familiar with the 17-year-old's talent is Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who told 5 live Sportsweek he never doubted Woodburn would make his mark.

Wales manager Chris Coleman gave Ben a chance and he came up trumps.

I thought it was an excellent goal - he is a confident player - but it wasn't like a striker's goal it was more like a Steven Gerrard goal.

Austria played really well in the first half and what I like about Chris Coleman, he changed his tactics in the second half.

He brought Ben on, he brought Hal Robson-Kanu on and went back to like a 4-4-2 and it worked in the end.

I've been working with Ben since he was 14 years old and he has an amazing attitude, he keeps his feet on the ground.

I know England were after him for a couple of years, he could have played for England but he is so passionate about being Welsh.

Playing with with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale I think he is now realising what the world is all about.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp loves him and has been absolutely fantastic with him, telling him 'not too much too soon', 'be patient and your time will come and then you have to take your chance'.

That goal against Austria has sent him onto a different level, to tell the truth, and he's putting pressure on Liverpool as well to play him now.

He beat Michael Owen's record as the youngest player to score for Liverpool [in November 2016 against Leeds in the EFL Cup], now he's scored for Wales.

He has taken his chance but he has to be patient again because things don't happen overnight and he must realise he probably won't start on Tuesday [against Moldova] but if he comes on he will do a job.

