Premier League
Burnley13:30Crystal Palace
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood
Burnley's record signing Chris Wood could make his first Premier League start on Sunday

    TEAM NEWS

    Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick is a doubt to face Crystal Palace after missing both of Republic of Ireland's matches with a thigh injury.

    Record signing Chris Wood could start after coming off the bench to score on his debut against Tottenham.

    Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recovered from a groin problem, while James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye are expected to be fit.

    Mamadou Sakho, a £26m signing, could play for the first time this season.

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: "I have a positive feeling from what I have seen in training this week. We know it takes time and it is a long-term project we have here.

    "I want to start seeing the performances I am expecting, and once we start getting results it will give us all the confidence we need."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    There are easier places to go to pick up some points than Turf Moor, because we saw how strong Burnley were there last season.

    Whatever it means for Frank de Boer, I would expect them to beat Palace.

    Prediction: 2-1

    Lawro's full predictions v BBC NFL Show analysts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Burnley did the Premier League double over Palace last season, including a 3-2 win at Turf Moor courtesy of a 94th-minute goal by Ashley Barnes.
    • Crystal Palace could lose three consecutive league games against Burnley for the first time since February 1971.
    • The Clarets have won six of the eight top-flight meetings, with their only defeat coming at home in January 2015.
    • There have been 19 goals in the four top-flight encounters at Turf Moor.

    Burnley

    • They could lose their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season for the first time since 1974.
    • The Clarets last began a season with successive league defeats at home in 2003-04, when in the second tier.
    • Burnley's only victory in the last seven matches at Turf Moor came against Stoke in April (W1, D2, L4).
    • All 11 of Chris Wood's Premier League appearances to date have come as a substitute.

    Crystal Palace

    • Palace have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.
    • They could lose their opening four matches of a league season for only the second time, having started 1925-26 with five consecutive defeats in the old Division Three South.
    • The Eagles could fail to score in their opening four league games of a season for the first time.
    • It is 93 years since any club were beaten in their first four matches of a top-flight season without scoring. That fate most recently befell Preston North End in 1924.
    • Lee Chung-yong could make his 100th Premier League appearance.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 27%
    Probability of home win: 45%Probability of away win: 28%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Man Utd3300100109
    2Liverpool32108357
    3Huddersfield32104047
    4Man City32105237
    5West Brom32103127
    6Chelsea32016426
    7Watford31205325
    8Southampton31203215
    9Tottenham31114314
    10Burnley31114404
    11Stoke31112204
    12Everton311123-14
    13Swansea311124-24
    14Newcastle31023303
    15Leicester310256-13
    16Arsenal310248-43
    17Brighton301204-41
    18Bournemouth300315-40
    19Crystal Palace300306-60
    20West Ham3003210-80
    View full Premier League table

