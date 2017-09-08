Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood could make his first Premier League start on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick is a doubt to face Crystal Palace after missing both of Republic of Ireland's matches with a thigh injury.

Record signing Chris Wood could start after coming off the bench to score on his debut against Tottenham.

Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recovered from a groin problem, while James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye are expected to be fit.

Mamadou Sakho, a £26m signing, could play for the first time this season.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: "I have a positive feeling from what I have seen in training this week. We know it takes time and it is a long-term project we have here.

"I want to start seeing the performances I am expecting, and once we start getting results it will give us all the confidence we need."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are easier places to go to pick up some points than Turf Moor, because we saw how strong Burnley were there last season.

Whatever it means for Frank de Boer, I would expect them to beat Palace.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley did the Premier League double over Palace last season, including a 3-2 win at Turf Moor courtesy of a 94th-minute goal by Ashley Barnes.

Crystal Palace could lose three consecutive league games against Burnley for the first time since February 1971.

The Clarets have won six of the eight top-flight meetings, with their only defeat coming at home in January 2015.

There have been 19 goals in the four top-flight encounters at Turf Moor.

Burnley

They could lose their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season for the first time since 1974.

The Clarets last began a season with successive league defeats at home in 2003-04, when in the second tier.

Burnley's only victory in the last seven matches at Turf Moor came against Stoke in April (W1, D2, L4).

All 11 of Chris Wood's Premier League appearances to date have come as a substitute.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.

They could lose their opening four matches of a league season for only the second time, having started 1925-26 with five consecutive defeats in the old Division Three South.

The Eagles could fail to score in their opening four league games of a season for the first time.

It is 93 years since any club were beaten in their first four matches of a top-flight season without scoring. That fate most recently befell Preston North End in 1924.

Lee Chung-yong could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.