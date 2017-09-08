Swansea City v Newcastle United

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez may have to miss the match due to an infection following hernia surgery during the international break

TEAM NEWS

Swansea's new signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches are both expected to be involved on Sunday.

Jordan Ayew is fit after he was forced to miss Ghana's matches with a stomach problem, but Kyle Bartley, Nathan Dyer and Ki Sung-yueng remain out.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez may be absent due to an infection following recent hernia surgery.

Aleksandar Mitrovic starts a three-game suspension but Jonjo Shelvey is available following a ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Arlo White: "Both clubs went into the international break breathing a little easier after registering their first wins of the season.

"Only last season's top seven have taken more league points than Swansea since Paul Clement's appointment in January.

"But the Swans must replace the attacking output of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente. Renato Sanches was a coup, and Clement is banking on Wilfried Bony rediscovering his scoring touch from a prolific first spell in South Wales.

"One major doubt for Newcastle is manager Rafa Benitez. His possible absence isn't a protest against Mike Ashley's underwhelming outlay in the transfer window, but because of surgery. His assistant Miguel Moreno is standing by to lead the Magpies."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea head coach Paul Clement on Renato Sanches: "I am pleased [to have signed him], but I will be more pleased when he is out on the pitch playing well. You never know what can happen. I am confident in him, I believe in him.

"It says a lot about him that at his age, with all those clubs interested down to the last moments, he could have been swayed. But he felt this was the best place to play regular football and get minutes on the pitch. It will be a brilliant experience for him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Renato Sanches is a great signing for Swansea and I will be very interested to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

Another late arrival, Wilfried Bony, is a good buy by the Welsh side too.

In contrast, Newcastle have not strengthened enough. With what they have got, I can see a season of struggle ahead.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since losing their first Premier League match against Newcastle at home, Swansea are unbeaten in the subsequent four meetings at the Liberty Stadium, winning three and drawing one.

Newcastle beat Swansea 3-0 the last time they met in April 2016, which was Rafael Benitez's first victory as manager of the Magpies.

Swansea City

The Swans have won 10 league games since Paul Clement was appointed as head coach in January, which is as many as Manchester United have managed in the same period prior to this weekend's fixtures.

They have not lost back-to-back league games at home since Clement took over. In fact, he has not suffered consecutive home defeats in the league in his managerial career.

Swansea have not lost their opening two home league games of a season since 1985-86.

The Swans have had just 27 touches in the opposition penalty area and only 17 shots so far this season, the lowest totals in the top flight after three matches.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are winless in 12 away fixtures in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory at Spurs in December 2015.

Rafael Benitez became the ninth Premier League manager to reach the 500-point mark when they beat West Ham in their last match.

The average age of their starting XI in the opening three matches is 25 years and 190 days, the youngest in the division this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.