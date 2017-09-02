BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Dungannon beat Ballinamallard at Stangmore Park

Swifts overcome Mallards at Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts beat Ballinamallard 2-0 at Stangmore Park to move into top six in the Irish Premiership table.

Ryan Harpur tapped home on 43 minutes and former Mallards player Ryan Mayse doubled the Swifts’ advantage with 20 minutes to go.

The defeat means that Ballinamallard remain winless and sit in 11th place in the table.

