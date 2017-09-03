First Half ends, France 0, Luxembourg 0.
France v Luxembourg
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 19Sidibe
- 21Koscielny
- 5Umtiti
- 3Kurzawa
- 20Mbappe
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Jallet
- 4Thauvin
- 10Lacazette
- 11Coman
- 12Tolisso
- 14Matuidi
- 15Rabiot
- 16Mandanda
- 17Digne
- 18Fekir
- 22Kimpembe
- 23Areola
Luxembourg
- 1Joubert
- 18Jans
- 6Philipps
- 4Malget
- 19Jänisch
- 11Thill
- 15Skenderovic
- 8Martins Pereira
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 10Thill
- 20Turpel
Substitutes
- 2Martins
- 3Ostrowski
- 5Holter
- 7Rodrigues
- 12Czekanowicz
- 13Carlson
- 14Sinani
- 16Veiga
- 17Hall
- 21Deville
- 22Joachim
- 23Cabral
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Luxembourg. Vincent Thill tries a through ball, but Daniel Alves Da Mota is caught offside.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kevin Malget.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kevin Malget.
Attempt blocked. Laurent Koscielny (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Aldin Skenderovic (Luxembourg).
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Umtiti (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Jonathan Joubert.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.
Corner, France. Conceded by Chris Philipps.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.