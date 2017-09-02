Second Half ends, Serbia 3, Moldova 0.
Serbia v Moldova
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Rajkovic
- 6Ivanovic
- 19Maksimovic
- 5Nastasic
- 14Gacinovic
- 21MaticSubstituted forRadojaat 77'minutes
- 4Gudelj
- 11Kolarov
- 10TadicSubstituted forLjajicat 66'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forPrijovicat 82'minutes
- 17Kostic
Substitutes
- 2Radoja
- 3Obradovic
- 7Tosic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Dmitrovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Maksimovic
- 18Spajic
- 20Pavlovic
- 22Ljajic
- 23Jovanovic
Moldova
- 1Cebanu
- 9Cebotaru
- 5Posmac
- 6Epureanu
- 2Armas
- 10Dedov
- 7Ionita
- 14CojocariSubstituted forCarpat 75'minutes
- 17AntonSubstituted forBugaevat 84'minutes
- 8CociucSubstituted forAntoniucat 59'minutes
- 11Ginsari
Substitutes
- 3Graur
- 4Carp
- 12Pascenco
- 15Antoniuc
- 16Platica
- 18Ivanov
- 20Pascenco
- 21Bugaev
- 23Namasco
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).
Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).
Attempt saved. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandru Dedov (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.
Attempt blocked. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt saved. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Dedov.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Igor Bugaev replaces Gheorghe Anton.
Offside, Moldova. Igor Armas tries a through ball, but Igor Bugaev is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Prijovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Prijovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 3, Moldova 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Nemanja Radoja (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandru Dedov (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radoja replaces Nemanja Matic.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).
Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Catalin Carp replaces Andrei Cojocari.
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Andrei Cojocari.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Adem Ljajic replaces Dusan Tadic.
Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).
Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc replaces Eugeniu Cociuc.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.