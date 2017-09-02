World Cup Qualifying - European - Group I
Finland1Iceland0

Finland v Iceland

Line-ups

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 4ToivioSubstituted forGranlundat 70'minutes
  • 2ArajuuriBooked at 71mins
  • 5OjalaSubstituted forVaisanenat 33'minutes
  • 18UronenBooked at 43mins
  • 14Sparv
  • 7LodBooked at 27mins
  • 6Ring
  • 21Hamalainen
  • 8HetemajSubstituted forLamat 83'minutes
  • 9MarkkanenBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 3Vaisanen
  • 10Pukki
  • 11Tuominen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Kamara
  • 15Halsti
  • 16Skrabb
  • 17Pirinen
  • 19Lam
  • 20Jensen
  • 22Granlund
  • 23Jaakkola

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2SaevarssonSubstituted forGíslasonat 60'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 14Arnason
  • 6SigurdssonBooked at 32mins
  • 18Magnusson
  • 20HallfredssonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 60'minutes
  • 17GunnarssonBooked at 45mins
  • 7Berg Gudmundsson
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forBödvarssonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 4Hermannsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 9Sigurdarson
  • 12Rúnarsson
  • 13Jónsson
  • 15Sigurjonsson
  • 16Skulason
  • 19Gíslason
  • 21Traustason
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23Skúlason
Referee:
Pavel Kralovec

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away20

Live Text

Offside, Iceland. Gylfi Sigurdsson tries a through ball, but Björn Sigurdarson is caught offside.

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Albin Granlund.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Alfred Finnbogason.

Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).

Hannes Thór Halldórsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Attempt saved. Eero Markkanen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring with a through ball.

Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Thomas Lam replaces Perparim Hetemaj.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Booking

Eero Markkanen (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).

Attempt missed. Alexander Ring (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.

Attempt blocked. Eero Markkanen (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Ring.

Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sauli Vaisanen (Finland).

Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).

Perparim Hetemaj (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Finland).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) for a bad foul.

Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).

Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring with a cross.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.

Booking

Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).

Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Booking

Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Albin Granlund replaces Joona Toivio.

Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kasper Hämäläinen (Finland).

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Joona Toivio.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania740398112
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland741297213
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired