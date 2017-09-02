Offside, Iceland. Gylfi Sigurdsson tries a through ball, but Björn Sigurdarson is caught offside.
Finland v Iceland
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 4ToivioSubstituted forGranlundat 70'minutes
- 2ArajuuriBooked at 71mins
- 5OjalaSubstituted forVaisanenat 33'minutes
- 18UronenBooked at 43mins
- 14Sparv
- 7LodBooked at 27mins
- 6Ring
- 21Hamalainen
- 8HetemajSubstituted forLamat 83'minutes
- 9MarkkanenBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 3Vaisanen
- 10Pukki
- 11Tuominen
- 12Joronen
- 13Kamara
- 15Halsti
- 16Skrabb
- 17Pirinen
- 19Lam
- 20Jensen
- 22Granlund
- 23Jaakkola
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2SaevarssonSubstituted forGíslasonat 60'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 14Arnason
- 6SigurdssonBooked at 32mins
- 18Magnusson
- 20HallfredssonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 60'minutes
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 45mins
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 10Sigurdsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forBödvarssonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Hermannsson
- 5Ingason
- 9Sigurdarson
- 12Rúnarsson
- 13Jónsson
- 15Sigurjonsson
- 16Skulason
- 19Gíslason
- 21Traustason
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23Skúlason
- Referee:
- Pavel Kralovec
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away20
Live Text
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Albin Granlund.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Alfred Finnbogason.
Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).
Hannes Thór Halldórsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Attempt saved. Eero Markkanen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring with a through ball.
Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Thomas Lam replaces Perparim Hetemaj.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Booking
Eero Markkanen (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eero Markkanen (Finland).
Attempt missed. Alexander Ring (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Attempt blocked. Eero Markkanen (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Ring.
Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sauli Vaisanen (Finland).
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Perparim Hetemaj (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Finland).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.
Booking
Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Albin Granlund replaces Joona Toivio.
Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kasper Hämäläinen (Finland).
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Joona Toivio.