BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Friars goal gives Ballymena first league win of season

Friars goal gives Ballymena first win of the season

A late goal by Emmet Friars gives Ballymena United a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds.

The defender flicked home Tony Kane’s low strike on 80 minutes to earn Ballymena their first victory of the Premiership campaign.

Cliftonville are now eighth in the table on four points, one place ahead of Ballymena on goal difference.

Top videos

Video

Friars goal gives Ballymena first win of the season

Video

'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into final

Video

Afridi out first ball in Hampshire chase

Video

Bears stage fielding masterclass to reach final

Video

Sensational! Striker's sublime chip for hat-trick

Video

Tearful Scott explains England retirement

Video

'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win

Video

Southgate pleased with England's game plan

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Video

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Audio

Lewis Hamilton's poem for Diana - England's Rose

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired