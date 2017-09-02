Spain v Italy
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|16
|2
|Sweden
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|7
|7
|13
|3
|Bulgaria
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|4
|Netherlands
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|10
|3
|10
|5
|Belarus
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|6
|Luxembourg
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|21
|2
|Portugal
|7
|6
|0
|1
|27
|4
|23
|18
|3
|Hungary
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|8
|3
|10
|4
|Faroe Islands
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|15
|-12
|5
|5
|Andorra
|7
|1
|1
|5
|2
|16
|-14
|4
|6
|Latvia
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|15
|-12
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|7
|7
|0
|0
|29
|2
|27
|21
|2
|Northern Ireland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|12
|16
|3
|Czech Rep
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Norway
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|5
|Azerbaijan
|7
|2
|1
|4
|3
|11
|-8
|7
|6
|San Marino
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|33
|-32
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|7
|9
|15
|2
|R. of Ireland
|7
|3
|4
|0
|9
|5
|4
|13
|3
|Wales
|6
|1
|5
|0
|9
|5
|4
|8
|4
|Austria
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|5
|Georgia
|7
|0
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|4
|6
|Moldova
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|18
|-14
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|7
|6
|1
|0
|33
|2
|31
|19
|2
|Greece
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Bos-Herze
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|5
|Estonia
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|17
|-12
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|33
|-30
|0
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired