England's Izzy Christiansen and Jill Scott sign new deals with Manchester City

Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen helped Manchester City finish second in the 2017 Super League

England midfielders Izzy Christiansen and Jill Scott have signed new contracts with Manchester City.

The pair have been with City since their debut season in 2014 and helped club complete the Super League and FA WSL Cup double last year.

They were also in the England team that reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals.

"Izzy and Jill are exceptional players who form an integral part of our midfield and I am delighted they remain at City," said manager Nick Cushing.

"They are both fantastic role models, especially for our younger players and the girls who are part of our academy."

Christiansen, 25, was voted PFA Player of the Year in 2016, while 30-year-old Scott has scored 11 goals in 49 appearances for City.