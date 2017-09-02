2018 World Cup: Algeria's hopes in tatters after defeat in Zambia

Zambia fans
Zambia secured all three points against Algeria with a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans.

A Brian Mwila brace helped Zambia keep their 2018 World Cup qualification dream alive with a 3-1 win over Algeria on Saturday, leaving the Desert Foxes' hopes of reaching Russia in tatters.

The result in Lusaka moves Zambia up to second in Group B after three matches, five points behind leaders Nigeria.

Algeria - who were without playmaker Riyad Mahrez - are bottom of the standings on just one point.

Only the group winners will qualify for next year's World Cup.

2018 World Cup qualifiers for Africa (rounds 3 and 4)
Thursday:Monday:
Uganda 1-0 Egypt (Grp E)Cameroon v Nigeria (Grp B)
Guinea 3-2 Libya (Grp A)Libya v Guinea (Grp A in Tunisia)
Friday:Tuesday:
Ghana 1-1 Congo (Grp E)Congo v Ghana (Grp E)
Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon (Grp B)South Africa v Cape Verde (Grp D)
Cape Verde 2-1 South Africa (Grp D)Ivory Coast v Gabon (Grp C)
Morocco 6-0 Mali (Grp C)DR Congo v Tunisia (Grp A)
Tunisia 2-1 DR Congo (Grp A)Burkina Faso v Senegal (Grp D)
Saturday:Egypt v Uganda (Grp E)
Zambia 3-1 Algeria (Grp B)Mali v Morocco (Grp C)
Gabon v Ivory Coast (Grp C)Algeria v Zambia (Grp B)
Senegal v Burkina Faso (Grp D)

Zambia's Brian Mwila scored the first of his two goals from a powerful header off a well-placed Augustine Mulenga cross in the sixth minute.

Mwila added a second after 32 minutes, this time with a close-range shot after Algerian goalkeeper and captain, Rais Mbolhi, failed to keep hold of the ball.

Algeria fought back in the second half and were rewarded with a goal from just outside the box by Yacine Brahimi in the 53rd minute.

The Desert Foxes were given a further boost just three minutes later when Zambia's Fashion Sakala was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, Algeria found it difficult to get the equaliser and two minutes from time, substitute Enock Mwepu scored Zambia's third to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

The result all-but ends Algeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but keeps Zambia's slim hopes alive.

The two teams will meet again in Constantine on Tuesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired