Callum Preston: Wrexham sign goalkeeper

Callum Preston
Callum Preston played for Stevenage last season in the Checkatrade Trophy

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Callum Preston following the recurrence of a thigh injury to Chris Dunn in training.

Preston signed non-contract terms before Friday's 17:00 BST registration deadline, meaning the 21-year-old is cleared to play in Saturday's National League game against Bromley.

Former Wales Under-19 cap Preston will provide bench cover for first choice Dragons stopper Andy Dibble.

Preston has played for clubs including Stevenage, Crawley Town and TNS.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates said:

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired