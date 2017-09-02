Callum Preston: Wrexham sign goalkeeper

From the section

Callum Preston played for Stevenage last season in the Checkatrade Trophy

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Callum Preston following the recurrence of a thigh injury to Chris Dunn in training.

Preston signed non-contract terms before Friday's 17:00 BST registration deadline, meaning the 21-year-old is cleared to play in Saturday's National League game against Bromley.

Former Wales Under-19 cap Preston will provide bench cover for first choice Dragons stopper Andy Dibble.

Preston has played for clubs including Stevenage, Crawley Town and TNS.

Wrexham manager Dean Keates said: