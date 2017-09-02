BBC Sport - FA Cup qualifying: Billericay's Robinson caps off hat-trick with chip

Sensational! Striker's sublime chip for hat-trick

Billericay Town's Jake Robinson scores a fine chip to complete his hat-trick, during a 5-0 victory over Didcot Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

WATCH MORE: Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Sensational! Striker's sublime chip for hat-trick

Video

Bears stage fielding masterclass to reach final

Video

Tearful Scott explains England retirement

Video

'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win

Video

Southgate pleased with England's game plan

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Video

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Audio

Lewis Hamilton's poem for Diana - England's Rose

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired