BBC Sport - Alex Scott: Tearful defender explains England retirement

Tearful Scott explains England retirement

England defender Alex Scott becomes tearful as she explains her decision to retire from international duty after 140 caps, playing in three World Cups and four European Championships.

Pictures courtesy of FATV.

