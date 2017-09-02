BBC Sport - Alex Scott: Tearful defender explains England retirement
Tearful Scott explains England retirement
- From the section Football
England defender Alex Scott becomes tearful as she explains her decision to retire from international duty after 140 caps, playing in three World Cups and four European Championships.
Pictures courtesy of FATV.
READ MORE: Alex Scott - England defender retires from international football
