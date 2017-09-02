BBC Sport - Malta 0-4 England: Gareth Southgate pleased with Three Lions' game plan
Southgate pleased with England's game plan
Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is pleased with his side's execution of their game plan after a 4-0 victory in Malta, while striker Harry Kane, who scored two of the goals, dismisses questions over the players' pride to wear the shirt.
MATCH REPORT: Malta 0-4 England - Ex-captain Terry Butcher says something special missing
