Scottish Challenge Cup: Crusaders and Linfield go through

Crusaders scraped a narrow win over Motherwell's Under-20s

Irish Premiership sides Crusaders and Linfield have secured places in the last 16 of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Billy Joe Burns headed a stoppage-time winner to give Crusaders a 3-2 win over Motherwell's Under-20s side at Seaview.

Champions Linfield were on top for most of their 2-1 win over Spartans of the Lowland League in Edinburgh.

Recent signing Louis Rooney got the opener with a first-half penalty with Stephen Lowry netting the second after the interval.

Blair Atkinson pulled one back for Spartans in the 73rd minute but the Scottish side could not find an equaliser.