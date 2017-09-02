BBC Sport - Transfer target Jonny Evans focused on Northern Ireland

Transfer target Evans focused on Northern Ireland

Defender Jonny Evans says his focus was on Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against San Marino - not on a possible club move.

There had been speculation the 29-year-old could sign for Manchester City before the transfer window closed.

But Evans says he is happy to continue to play his club football as skipper of West Bromwich Albion.

