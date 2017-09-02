NI defender Jonny Evans happy to remain West Brom skipper

Northern Ireland beat San Marino 3-0
Evans is hoping to help Northern Ireland achieve World Cup qualification for the first time since 1986

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says he will be happy to get back to playing for West Brom now that all the transfer speculation has ended.

The centre-back was of interest to Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester in the recent window but the Baggies rejected approaches for their skipper.

Evans played his first match of the season in Northern Ireland's 3-0 World Cup win away to San Marino on Friday.

NI have another game against the Czech Republic in Belfast on Monday.

"I am looking forward to getting back to the club," said 29-year-old Evans.

"The Northern Ireland match against San Marino came at the right time for me, especially with my injury and it was good to get through the 90 minutes."

"I spoke to the club before leaving for international duty. It was left that, if something happens it happens, and if it doesn't we just get on with things.

"When I get back I will have a chat with the chairman and the manager.

"I am the captain of West Brom, something I spoke about in my programme notes last week."

Former Manchester United player Evans will remain with Northern Ireland for Monday's home clash with Czech Republic.

By avoiding defeat at Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill's men will become one the eight best runners-up in the qualifying groups.

That would seal a place in the two-legged play-offs to determine the final four European nations through to the 2018 finals in Russia..

"We have given ourselves an incredible chance and it is up to us to finish it off," said Evans.

"After the Euros last year, Michael probably had his doubts about whether we could carry that on.

"But we have actually taken it to a new level - you can see the composure in our game."

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st September 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6330137612
2R. of Ireland633084412
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia6033610-43
6Moldova6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania630378-19
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein6006124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland641196313
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland6015410-61
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired