NI defender Jonny Evans happy to remain West Brom skipper

Evans is hoping to help Northern Ireland achieve World Cup qualification for the first time since 1986

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says he will be happy to get back to playing for West Brom now that all the transfer speculation has ended.

The centre-back was of interest to Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester in the recent window but the Baggies rejected approaches for their skipper.

Evans played his first match of the season in Northern Ireland's 3-0 World Cup win away to San Marino on Friday.

NI have another game against the Czech Republic in Belfast on Monday.

"I am looking forward to getting back to the club," said 29-year-old Evans.

"The Northern Ireland match against San Marino came at the right time for me, especially with my injury and it was good to get through the 90 minutes."

"I spoke to the club before leaving for international duty. It was left that, if something happens it happens, and if it doesn't we just get on with things.

"When I get back I will have a chat with the chairman and the manager.

"I am the captain of West Brom, something I spoke about in my programme notes last week."

Former Manchester United player Evans will remain with Northern Ireland for Monday's home clash with Czech Republic.

By avoiding defeat at Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill's men will become one the eight best runners-up in the qualifying groups.

That would seal a place in the two-legged play-offs to determine the final four European nations through to the 2018 finals in Russia..

"We have given ourselves an incredible chance and it is up to us to finish it off," said Evans.

"After the Euros last year, Michael probably had his doubts about whether we could carry that on.

"But we have actually taken it to a new level - you can see the composure in our game."