Scotland defender Christophe Berra insists Malta cannot be taken lightly

Christophe Berra believes Scotland can take second spot in qualifyin Group F

Christophe Berra says Scotland must guard against complacency when they entertain Malta on Monday night in World Cup qualifying.

The Scots went third in Group F after Friday's 3-0 win in Lithuania, while Malta prop up the rest on zero points following a 4-0 defeat to England.

With three games to play, Berra knows there is no room for error.

"We'll have to be switched on and put on the same kind of performance as tonight," said Berra after the victory.

"It is going to be a tough game. I know Malta lost to England, but it was 0-0 at half time.

"They're probably going to sit deep and try to counter-attack and that can be a very dangerous game.

The top eight runners-up from Europe's nine World Cup qualifying groups go into a two-legged play-off for a place at the 2018 World Cup

"Ideally, we need to win all our remaining games and if we do that we've got a right good chance."

When asked if he believes Scotland can bridge the four-point gap to second-placed Slovakia and take the play-off berth, Berra told BBC Scotland "of course".

The Hearts defender took huge confidence from the impressive display against Lithuania.

Goals from Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson and James McArthur made for a stress-free night in Vilnius, with Malta and Slovakia at home and Slovenia away still to come as Gordon Strachan's side chase a place at Russia 2018.

"It was a good win, comfortable in the end," Berra added. "They had a couple of chances but our overall performance was very good. The boys passed it really well, we created umpteen chances and it could have been more.

"They had one good chance when we gave the ball away and the guy was one-v-one. But we showed our class today - we have some really good attacking players who created lots of chances, we could have scored more, and we kept a clean sheet, which is really promising as well."