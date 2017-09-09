Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Berwick
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Stirling4400134912
    2Montrose431062410
    3Elgin42117617
    4Peterhead42028806
    5Berwick4202510-56
    6Stenhousemuir41217615
    7Cowdenbeath411223-14
    8Clyde411268-24
    9Annan Athletic41037613
    10Edinburgh City400419-80
    View full Scottish League Two table

