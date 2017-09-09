Peterhead v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|4
|9
|12
|2
|Montrose
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|10
|3
|Elgin
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Peterhead
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
|5
|Berwick
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|5
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|8
|Clyde
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|9
|Annan Athletic
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|1
|3
|10
|Edinburgh City
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9
|-8
|0
