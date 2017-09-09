Scottish League One
Alloa15:00Forfar
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Forfar Athletic

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Raith Rovers43101221010
    2Ayr430113679
    3Arbroath42117527
    4Airdrieonians42116427
    5Albion42029906
    6East Fife420248-46
    7Alloa411224-24
    8Stranraer411269-34
    9Forfar410339-63
    10Queen's Park4013410-61
    View full Scottish League One table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training
    Learn to play rugby with your team mates

    Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired